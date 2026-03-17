Bank Holiday March 17, 2026: Banks Closed in Jammu and Kashmir for Shab-I-Qadr

Bank customers should note that March 17, 2026 is observed as a bank holiday in Jammu and Kashmir on account of Shab-I-Qadr, an important religious occasion in Islam. Due to this holiday, all bank branches in the region will remain closed for the day.

Public and private sector banks, including major institutions such as SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, will not offer in-branch services in Jammu and Kashmir. However, banking operations in other states across India will continue as usual, as this holiday is region-specific.

Why Banks Are Closed on March 17

The holiday is being observed for Shab-I-Qadr, also known as Laylatul Qadr or the “Night of Power.” It is considered one of the most sacred nights during the holy month of Ramadan.

The occasion falls on the 27th night of Ramadan and holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims. Devotees spend the night in prayers, seeking blessings and forgiveness. Many also observe fasting during the day as part of their religious practices.

RBI Bank Holiday Rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises bank holidays into different groups, including:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) holidays

Bank account closing days

Bank holidays in India are not uniform across the country and depend largely on regional festivals and local observances. However, certain days such as Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti are observed as nationwide holidays.

In addition to festival-related holidays, banks also remain closed on:

All Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays of every month

Banks usually operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in March 2026

Several other holidays are scheduled later in March, which may affect banking services in different states:

March 19 – Banks will remain closed in multiple states for festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Nongmapanba, and Navratra.

March 20 – Holiday in some regions due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21 – Bank holiday in many states for Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) and other regional observances.

March 26 – Banks closed in several states for Shree Ram Navami.

Apart from these, regular weekend holidays will also apply as per RBI guidelines.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue to use digital banking services without interruption. Services such as:

UPI payments

Fund transfers

Net banking

Mobile banking

Loan applications

Cheque book requests

remain accessible throughout the year.

This ensures that customers can carry out essential transactions even when physical branches are closed due to holidays.

What Customers Should Do

Customers in Jammu and Kashmir are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly, as branches will remain closed on March 17. Those in other states can continue their banking activities as usual.

Since multiple holidays are lined up in the coming days, it is advisable to check the state-wise bank holiday schedule in advance to avoid any inconvenience.