Bank Holiday on March 16, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Monday in India?

Many bank customers often check the holiday calendar before planning important financial transactions. If you are wondering whether banks will remain closed on March 16, 2026 (Monday), here is the complete update based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Are Banks Closed on March 16, 2026?

No, March 16, 2026 is not a nationwide bank holiday in India. Since the day falls on a regular Monday and there are no major national festivals or scheduled banking holidays, most banks across the country will remain open and operate normally.

Customers can visit bank branches to carry out services such as:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance

Account services

Loan and customer support

All regular banking operations are expected to function as usual.

Is There Any State-Specific Bank Holiday on March 16?

Yes. While most states will have normal banking operations, banks in Jammu and Kashmir may remain closed on March 16, 2026 due to the observance of Shab-i-Qadr, an important Islamic religious day.

Since bank holidays in India follow a state-wise RBI schedule, closures can vary depending on local festivals and regional observances.

Why Bank Holidays Differ by State

In India, bank holidays are determined by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and they include:

National holidays

Regional festivals

Religious observances

Second and fourth Saturdays

Sundays

Because many festivals are celebrated only in certain states, banks may remain open in one state while closed in another.

Upcoming Bank Holidays After March 16

Here are some upcoming bank holidays in March 2026:

March 17, 2026 – Shab-e-Qadr (Jammu & Kashmir)

March 19, 2026 – Ugadi / Gudi Padwa in several states

March 21, 2026 – Id-ul-Fitr in many regions

March 26, 2026 – Ram Navami in several states

March 28, 2026 – Fourth Saturday (nationwide bank holiday)

Customers are advised to check the state-wise holiday list before visiting their bank branch.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even on bank holidays, customers can still use digital banking services such as:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM withdrawals

UPI transactions

These services usually remain available 24/7.

Conclusion

To summarize, March 16, 2026 (Monday) is a regular working day for banks across most of India. However, banks in Jammu and Kashmir may remain closed due to Shab-i-Qadr. For everyone else, banking services will operate normally.