Bank Holiday January 26, 2026: Republic Day Bank Closure India

Bank customers across India should note that Monday, January 26, 2026, will be observed as a nationwide bank holiday in celebration of Republic Day. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, all public and private sector banks will remain shut throughout the country.

With January 24 falling on the fourth Saturday and January 25 being a Sunday, the Republic Day holiday will result in a three-day continuous break, affecting in-person banking services across branches nationwide.

Uniform Bank Holiday Across All States

Republic Day is recognized as a mandatory national holiday, meaning bank branches in every state and union territory will remain closed. Unlike state-specific festivals or regional observances, this holiday applies uniformly across India.

Although a few states may observe additional local holidays around this period, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23 in parts of Tamil Nadu, these do not alter the nationwide bank closure scheduled for January 26.

Digital and ATM Services to Continue

Despite the shutdown of physical branches, ATM services and online banking platforms will remain fully functional. Customers can continue to access essential services such as:

UPI and digital payments

Internet and mobile banking

IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS fund transfers

ATM cash withdrawals and balance checks

However, banks have advised customers to withdraw cash in advance, especially in busy urban centres, as extended holidays often lead to increased ATM usage, which can occasionally cause temporary cash shortages.

Services That Will Be Unavailable

With bank branches closed on Republic Day, several in-person services will be suspended, including:

Cheque clearing and settlement

Loan processing and approvals

Cash deposits and withdrawals at counters

Passbook updates and document submissions

All pending transactions and services will resume once banks reopen on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Customer Advisory

Customers are encouraged to complete urgent banking work before January 24 to avoid inconvenience during the long weekend. For essential transactions, digital banking channels offer a reliable alternative, ensuring uninterrupted financial operations even during the holiday period.

Also read: Republic Day 2026 Parade: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Chief Guest and Highlights