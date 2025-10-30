In honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, all banks in Gujarat will remain closed on October 31. This is a state-level holiday where the "Iron Man of India," who was instrumental in unifying the country after independence, is commemorated.

Digital Banking Services Are Not Impacted

While banking services will be halted in physical branches, digital banking facilities will function as usual. Clients can use a number of services, including:

Online banking

Mobile banking

UPI transactions

NEFT and RTGS transactions

ATM facilities

Countrywide Celebrations

The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observed as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) throughout the country. Different programs and parades will be conducted to mark his efforts towards bringing unity to the country. But other banks in the rest of the country will operate normally.

Plan Ahead

Gujarati customers are requested to schedule their bank operations in advance, as October 31 will not have physical branches open for banking. Since digital banking services can be accessed, consumers can still take care of financial matters and make transactions at home.

The Legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision and leadership were instrumental in defining India's unity and integrity. His work towards the nation will inspire generations to come. The bank holiday in Gujarat, specific to the state, is a reflection of his long-lasting legacy.