Bank Holiday on February 26, Mahashivaratri 2025 – Are Banks Open or Closed?

Mahashivaratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Due to the celebrations, banks and educational institutions will remain closed in several states.

States Where Banks Will Remain Closed

On this day, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut

In addition to banks, all government and private schools, as well as colleges, will also be closed.

Significance of Mahashivaratri Celebrations

Mahashivratri is marked by devotees offering milk and flowers on the Shivling. Many observe fasting and stay awake throughout the night, as planetary positions create a powerful energy upsurge, believed to have physical and spiritual benefits.

Digital Banking Services Will Remain Operational

While bank branches will be closed, customers can still access digital banking services, including net banking, UPI, and ATMs. Banking apps and websites will function as usual unless maintenance work is scheduled.

It is advisable to check with your nearest bank for any specific updates regarding services on this day.