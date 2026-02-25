Bank Holiday Alert: Are Banks Closed Across India on February 28 and March 1?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday schedule for 2026, most bank branches across India will remain closed for two consecutive days at the end of February due to the weekend. 28 February 2026 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a regular holiday for banks under RBI rules, and the next day, 1 March (Sunday), is also a weekly holiday for bank branches.

These two days form a short break in banking services nationwide. This means if you have branch-related work — such as submitting documents, updating KYC details, or doing in-person transactions — it’s recommended to complete them before the holiday begins.

Even though branches will be shut, digital services like mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs, and UPI payments will continue to function normally, so you can still conduct online transactions during these bank holidays.

Customers planning to settle cheques, request demand drafts, or complete other branch-dependent services should arrange to do so by 27 February (Friday) to avoid delays.

In addition to these weekend closures, later in March 2026, other holidays such as Holi and regional observances may affect banking hours in specific states.