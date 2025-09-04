Bank Holiday for 2 Days: Will September 4-5, 2025, Be Bank Holidays for Onam?

Banks across Kerala will be closed for two consecutive days, September 4 and 5, 2025, in observance of Onam, one of the state’s most significant and widely celebrated festivals. During this period, banking services in Kerala will not be available at physical branches.

In India, bank holidays are declared for both national events such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as regional festivals, which differ from state to state. Onam, being a major festival in Kerala, is included in the state-specific holiday list.

Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance, especially those that require visiting a branch. However, online and mobile banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to continue digital transactions without interruption.