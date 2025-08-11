Bangladeshi Girl Violated by 200 Men in Three Months, Rescued in Mumbai

A horrifying case of sexual abuse has come to light, where a 12-year-old Bangladeshi girl was forced into prostitution and allegedly raped by over 200 men in three months.

Following a joint operation by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Mira Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police, with assistance from NGOs Exodus Road India Foundation and Harmony Foundation, the girl was rescued on July 26.

According to reports, the young girl’s ordeal began when she decided to run away from her home, fearing a severe response from her parents after she failed in a subject at school. The girl ran away from home with a woman she knew. Breaking the little girl’s trust, the woman smuggled her into India and pushed her into flesh trade.

The girl reportedly informed officials at a remand home that she was first taken to Nadiad in Gujarat and sexually abused by over 200 men in a span of three months.

Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik assured the public that the MBVV police are using full force to unearth the entire network and ensure a safe environment for vulnerable adolescents.

So far, police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case. The case has triggered immense outrage from civic organisations.

Activists pointed out that minor girls often seen begging in Vashi and Belapur areas are stolen as babies from villages, brought to cities and then exploited. They explained that one or two elderly women push these minor girls into prostitution and even administer hormonal injections so they attain puberty earlier.