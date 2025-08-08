August 9 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As the festive season approaches, investors are wondering if the stock market will be open on August 9. Contrary to initial assumptions, the stock market will indeed be closed on August 9. While the National Stock Exchange (NSE) calendar doesn't list August 9 as a specific holiday due to festivals like Rakhi Purnima, the market will be closed because it's a Saturday.

Stock Market Operating Hours

The stock market in India operates from Monday to Friday, with Saturday and Sunday being non-trading days. As August 9 falls on a Saturday, which is the second Saturday of the month, the market will remain closed.

Rakhi Purnima and Market Closure

Additionally, Rakhi Purnima is being celebrated on August 9, but it's not a specific holiday for the stock market. The market closure on this day is solely due to it being a Saturday.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

If you're planning your investments, it's essential to note the upcoming stock market holidays in August:

August 15: Independence Day

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

Trading Holidays in 2025

According to the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays scheduled for the year 2025. These holidays are primarily national and cultural festivals.

Staying Informed

To stay up-to-date with market operations and any changes to the trading schedule, it's always a good idea to visit the NSE website or contact your broker. This will help you plan your investments and trades accordingly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock market will be closed on August 9 due to it being a Saturday. Make sure to plan your investments and trades according to the market's operating hours and upcoming holidays.

