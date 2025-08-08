August 9 Bank Holiday or not for Raksha Bandhan?

Mark your calendars! August 9, 2025, is going to be a bank holiday in all states and Union Territories (UTs) of India. Why? Raksha Bandhan, an important Hindu festival that marks the unique bond between brothers and sisters, falls on this day. Since it's also the second Saturday of the month, banks will be closed for the day, so employees get a much-needed break.

Why Banks Will Be Closed on August 9

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks are closed on national and local festivals like Raksha Bandhan. As Raksha Bandhan is on the second Saturday of August, banks will remain shut throughout India. This implies that customers won't be able to perform banking operations on this date.

Impact on Banking Services

The bank holiday on August 9 will be inconvenient for customers who have urgent banking needs. To ensure smooth avoidance of any disruption, customers are recommended to plan their banking transactions accordingly and confirm with their regional branches before visiting.

Other Bank Holidays in August 2025

August will have a total of 15 bank holidays, including weekends and national and regional public holidays for festivals. Some of the prominent bank holidays in August include:

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanti

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai

Plan to Avoid Inconvenience

To save themselves from inconvenience, customers are advised to go through the bank holiday list in advance and plan their financial transactions in advance. Since there are several bank holidays in August, it is important to stay updated and plan in advance.

By keeping in mind the August 9 bank holiday, customers will be able to schedule their banking needs and prevent any inconvenience. Stay informed and happy planning!

