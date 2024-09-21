Atishi Marlena Oath Taking as Delhi CM Today: September 21

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Atishi Marlena is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi today (September 21, 2024, Saturday). The swearing-in ceremony, which includes Atishi and five other ministers, is scheduled for 4:30 PM.

President Droupadi Murmu has already given her approval for Atishi’s appointment as the Chief Minister of Delhi. In line with this, the central government has also issued a gazette notification formalizing her appointment. Preparations are underway for the grand swearing-in ceremony.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi CM, stating he would step down within two days. As promised, Kejriwal resigned, and AAP chose senior leader Atishi as the new Chief Minister. She was first elected as the leader of the legislative party, and following that, a proposal was sent to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena regarding the swearing-in date.

Atishi will become the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi and will make history as the third woman to hold the post.