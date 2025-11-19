Assam Releases Official Holiday List for 2026: Full List of 35 Public Holidays

The General Administration Department (GAD) of Assam on Monday released the official holiday list for 2026, outlining all public holidays, festivals, and observances during which government offices and all Revenue and Magisterial Courts across the state will remain closed.

According to the notification, Assam will observe 35 full holidays in 2026.

Assam Holiday List 2026 (Full Holidays)

January 14 – Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja (Wednesday) January 15 – Magh Bihu (Thursday) January 23 – Netaji’s Birthday (Friday) January 26 – Republic Day (Monday) January 27 – Gwthar Bathou San (Tuesday) January 31 – Me-Dam-Me-Phi (Saturday) February 1 – Bir Chilaray Divas (Sunday) March 3 – Dol Jatra (Tuesday) March 21 – Id-Ul-Fitr (Saturday) April 3 – Good Friday (Friday) April 14 – Bohag Bihu (Tuesday) April 15 – Bohag Bihu (Wednesday) April 16 – Bohag Bihu (Thursday) April 18 – Tithi of Damodar Deva (Saturday) April 21 – Sati Sadhini Divas (Tuesday) May 1 – May Day & Buddha Purnima (Friday) May 27 – Id-ul-Zuha (Wednesday) June 1 – Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva (Monday) August 15 – Independence Day (Saturday) September 1 – Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva (Tuesday) September 4 – Janmastami (Friday) September 12 – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Saturday) September 21 – Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Monday) September 22 – Karam Puja (Tuesday) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday (Friday) October 18 – Kati Bihu & Durga Puja (Sunday) October 19 – Durga Puja & Vijaya Dashomi (Monday) October 20 – Durga Puja (Tuesday) October 21 – Durga Puja (Wednesday) November 8 – Kali Puja & Diwali (Sunday) November 11 – Bhatri Dwitiya (Wednesday) November 15 – Chhath Puja (Sunday) November 24 – Guru Nanak’s Birthday & Lachit Divas (Tuesday) December 2 – Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas) (Wednesday) December 25 – Christmas Day (Friday)

The government has also declared a half-holiday on October 25 for Lakshmi Puja.

Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881

Major festival days, including Magh Bihu, Republic Day, Bohag Bihu, May Day, Id-ul-Zuha, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas, will be observed as holidays under the NI Act.

Saturday Holidays

Second and Fourth Saturdays – Holidays

Other Saturdays – Working days

Restricted Holidays (RH)

Employees may choose any two Restricted Holidays from a list of 39 festivals, such as:

New Year’s Day, Sivaratri, Easter Saturday, Deuri Bihu, Fateha-e-Dwaz-Daham, Kuki Chavang Kut, Martyr’s Day, Christmas Eve, and others.

Special District-Level Holidays

For Ali-Aye Ligang, 11 districts—including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Jorhat—will observe a full holiday, while the rest of Assam will have a Restricted Holiday.

District administrations may declare one local holiday (except Kamrup Metro), while Kamrup (M) may announce two additional holidays with Chief Minister’s approval. The GAD may also declare two extra holidays statewide if needed.

Holiday Policy for Educational Institutions

The GAD clarified that the holiday list will not automatically apply to educational institutions or medical/engineering colleges unless adopted by them. Institutions are encouraged to limit the number of holidays to maintain academic calendars.

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