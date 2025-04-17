April 18 Holiday: Schools, Banks, Stock Market Closed for Good Friday

Good Friday, observed on April 18, 2025, marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary, a deeply significant event for Christians. The day falls within the Paschal Triduum, spanning Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, and is an important part of Holy Week.

Good Friday is a public holiday across India, with schools, colleges, and government offices remaining closed. While the holiday is observed nationwide, additional closures may depend on local customs, as regional authorities can declare state-specific holidays based on cultural significance.

Banks across the country will remain closed, though customers will still have access to internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for financial and non-financial transactions.

The Delhi Excise Department has declared April 18 a dry day in observance of the occasion. As per the order, all licensed alcohol vendors—including liquor shops, bars, and restaurants—must suspend alcohol sales for the day.

Being a gazetted holiday, post offices, municipal services, and government departments will remain shut. It will also be the final gazetted holiday of the month.

In line with the nationwide observance, stock markets will also remain closed. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend trading across all segments, affecting investors and traders.