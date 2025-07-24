Anil Ambani Net Worth 2025 Amid ED Raids, Wife Tina Munim, Family Details, and More!

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided over 35 premises and over 50 companies that are linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group (RAAGA companies) in connection with a money laundering probe related to the fraud case involving Yes Bank loans. The CBI registered two FIRs, which prompted the searches. The information was in addition to multiple inputs shared by agencies such as SEBI and the National Housing Bank.

Reliance Power had previously issued a statement asserting that the ED's actions have no impact on its business operations. Further, it also clarified that Anil Ambani is not on the board of Reliance Power, and accordingly, any action taken on RCOM or RHFL has no bearing or impact on Reliance Power's governance.

Anil Ambani's 2025 Net Worth

The Yes Bank loan fraud case involves an alleged Rs.3000 crore loan diversion. From stupendous success to a horrible fall, Anil Ambani has seen it all in his life as an industrialist and businessman. Amid the latest ED raids, let's take a look at his net worth.

Anil Ambani is the son of Dhirubhai Ambani, the legendary founder of Reliance industries. After the highly talked about demerger of the group back in 2006, Anil took over the Reliance ADA group, which oversees telecommunications, power generation, financial services, and infrastructure.

In 2008, his net worth peaked at an estimated $42 billion. At that time, he was the world's sixth richest individual and was way richer than his elder brother, Mukesh Ambani. But that didn't last long, as Anil Ambani witnessed a steep decline in his net worth as well.

Due to intense competition, Reliance Communications faced significant challenges and ultimately declared bankruptcy in 2019. As a result, significant leverage forced many Reliance Group companies to sell key assets. What's interesting to note here is that Anil Ambani declared that he had zero net worth back in 2020, and his declaration was met with massive criticism as he continued to possess luxurious assets, which include a 17-story residence in Mumbai.

At present, Anil Ambani's net worth can approximately be placed at $530 million (Rs. 4500 crore), which was way below the $42 billion status he achieved in 2008. However, some reports suggest that Anil Ambani's net worth may actually exceed $530 million, estimating it to be close to $3 billion.

Anil Ambani's Wife Tina and Kids - Everything You Need to Know

Regarding Anil Ambani's personal life, there is a quieter aspect to his fame in the business world; while his elder brother's family frequently makes headlines with their numerous public appearances, there is limited information available about Anil Ambani's own family.

Anil Ambani got married to Tina Munim, who was born on February 11, 1957 in Mumbai. Tina, a prominent figure in Bollywood, established herself in the film industry by starring in consecutive films during the late 70s and 80s.

Tina Munim had appeared in several hit movies, like Des Pardes, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Karishmaa. Critics praised Tina's acting skills and her choice of roles with emotional depth. Tina's pairing with Rajesh Khanna was considered iconic. The duo starred in multiple movies like Souten, Bewafail, and Alag Alag. It was during this time that rumors of a romantic relationship between the two also emerged. But Tina maintained that she and Rajesh Khanna were strictly colleagues and there was nothing else in their equation.

Tina married Anil in 1991, and entered India's most powerful business dynasty: the Ambanis. Even though she quit acting, Tina decided to turn her attention from the glamorous world of cinema to philanthropy. She is the chairperson of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Under her leadership, the hospital has set new benchmarks in healthcare, providing state-of-the-art medical services to people.

Not just health, Tina also focuses on education with various initiatives that provide quality teaching and training to underprivileged children. Anil and Tina have two children, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. Jai Anmol Ambani, the elder son of Anil, recently tied the knot with Krisha Shah, the daughter of the late Nikunj Shah. Nikunj was a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.