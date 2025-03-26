Alvida Jummah 2025: Prayer Timings, Date and Significance of Ramadan last Friday

With the holy month of Ramadan nearing its end, Muslims across the globe are getting ready to celebrate the coming Eid-ul-Fitr. But before the fasting period is over, the faithful will observe special prayers on Alvida Jummah, or Jumat-ul-Wida, which is the last Friday of Ramadan.

Alvida Jummah is very important to Muslims, as Friday is the most sacred day of the week in Islam. The last Jummah prayer of Ramadan is marked with special congregational prayers, marking the end of the holy month of fasting. This year, Ramadan started on March 2, and March 28 is the fourth and last Friday of the month.

Prayer Timings and Arrangements

On Alvida Jummah, Muslims will congregate at mosques for Jummah Namaz, which is prayed during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer hour. Clerics will deliver sermons on the importance of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid festival before the prayers. In Delhi, the Jummah prayer on March 28 will start around 12:33 PM, though prayer hours can differ from city to city.

The Significance of Zakat and Taraweeh

Apart from Alvida Jummah, Muslims will also be concentrating on Zakat, one of the pillars of Islam, which is donating alms to the poor as a religious obligation. The final ten nights of Ramadan are considered very important, as the faithful perform night prayers (Taraweeh), asking for blessings and forgiveness.

Lailat-ul-Qadr: The Night of Power

One of the holiest nights in Islam, Lailat-ul-Qadr (the Night of Power), occurs during the last ten days of Ramadan. It is said to be the night when the Quran was revealed for the first time from the heavens. Most pious Muslims celebrate this night with prayers, hoping to receive blessings from God. This year, Lailat-ul-Qadr will occur on March 27.

A Time for Reflection and Devotion

As Ramadan comes to a close, Alvida Jummah provides an opportunity for contemplation, thanksgiving, and religious observance before the festive fervour of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also read: April 2025 Holidays: List of Public Holidays in India