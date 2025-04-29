Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Best Time to Buy Gold and Jewellery

Akshaya Tritiya, a sacred Hindu festival, is being celebrated on April 30, 2025. It is an auspicious day which is said to bring success, good fortune, and prosperity to those who celebrate it. The most important tradition of Akshaya Tritiya is the buying of gold, which is regarded as a sign of eternal wealth, purity, and auspiciousness.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Vaishakha month. This year, it is falling on a Rohini Nakshatra, which is even more favorable. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is between 5:41 am and 12:18 pm on 30th April 2025, as per Drik Panchang.

Why is Akshaya Tritiya Auspicious?

Akshaya Tritiya is governed by Lord Vishnu, the Hindu preservative deity. It is considered that doing auspicious deeds on this day is linked with lifetime prosperity. The word 'Akshaya' suggests eternal, and 'Tritiya' refers to the third day of Shukla Paksha. According to popular belief, purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya will generate prosperity in the family.

Traditions and Practices

On Akshaya Tritiya, individuals usually start new business ventures, initiate employment, move into their new homes, and initiate agricultural activities. They perform prayers to the gods, adorn temples, and conduct special pujas. Charity and donation are also a part of the festivities, and some individuals put up food stalls to feed the poor and needy.

Purchasing Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

The buying of gold is an important custom on Akshaya Tritiya. Individuals think that purchasing gold on this day will draw positive outcomes and bring good fortune to their families. The favorable times to purchase gold are:

5:31 pm on April 29 to 5:41 am on April 30 (length: 12 hours 10 minutes)

5:41 am to 12:18 pm on April 30 (length: 6 hours 37 minutes)

Auspicious Choghadiya Timings

Favorable Choghadiya moments to purchase gold during Akshaya Tritiya are:

Labha Evening Muhurat: 8:16 pm - 9:37 pm

Shubha, Amrita, Chara Night Muhurat: 10:57 pm - April 30, 3:00 am

Shubha Morning Muhurat: April 30, 10:39 am - 12:18 pm

Labha, Amrita Morning Muhurat: April 30, 5:41 am - 9:00 am

All in all, Akshaya Tritiya is a festival of fresh starts, good fortune, and good luck. It is a time to go for blessings from the divine and to start new things with hope and optimism.

Also read: Gold Rate Today Apr 29: Prices Rise Again Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025