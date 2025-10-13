Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings, and Significance of This Auspicious Fast

The sacred Hindu festival of Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on Monday, October 13, 2025. Falling approximately eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth, this festival holds immense significance for mothers across India.

Traditionally, mothers observed a day-long fast from dawn to dusk on this occasion, praying for the well-being and longevity of their sons. In modern times, the Ahoi Ashtami fast is observed for the health, prosperity, and long life of all children, regardless of gender.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Shubh Muhurat and Key Timings

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 5:25 PM to 6:38 PM

Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan: Monday, October 13

Time for Sighting Stars (Sanjh): 5:47 PM

Krishna Dashami Moonrise: 11:05 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:24 PM on October 13, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 11:09 AM on October 14, 2025

Sunset: 5:25 PM

Brahma Muhurat: 4:03 AM to 4:52 AM

Vijaya Muhurat: 1:30 PM to 2:17 PM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:09 AM to 11:56 AM

Ravi Yoga: 5:41 AM to 12:26 PM

According to Hindu customs, devotees break their fast after sighting stars in the evening sky. While some prefer to end the fast after sighting the moon, it is often challenging as the moonrise occurs late at night on this day.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha and Significance

As per Drik Panchang, the Ahoi Ashtami story dates back to ancient times. A devoted woman, while digging soil for Diwali preparations, accidentally killed baby hoglets. Soon after, her seven sons mysteriously disappeared. Stricken with grief and remorse, she prayed to Goddess Ahoi Bhagawati on Kartik Krishna Ashtami, sketching the face of a hoglet and observing a fast.

Impressed by her sincere devotion and repentance, the Goddess blessed her by restoring her sons to life. Since then, mothers across generations have observed the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their children.

Essence of Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami embodies a mother’s selfless love, faith, and devotion. It signifies the power of repentance and the blessings that come from heartfelt prayers. The festival reminds devotees of the divine connection between a mother’s devotion and her children’s welfare, celebrated every year with faith, fasting, and family togetherness.