Agniveer Recruitment 2025: How to Download Admit Card for Indian Army Exam?

The admit cards for the Agniveer Recruitment 2025 exam are expected to be released today at any time on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicants for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) post can download their hall tickets once they are released.

We will make the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 available in PDF format for interested candidates to download. Candidates are hereby informed to have details like registration number and roll number ready. Once they enter the credentials, they can download the same and take a printout before the test.

Steps to Download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025

Visit the Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the link, "Agniveer Admit Card 2025 PDF."

Enter your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

The system will display the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card. Download and take a printout of the PDF.

Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian Army Agniveer exams are designed to recruit young people in the military for a short period of time, usually four years. An Agniveer is chosen by the Indian Army using a two-part selection procedure that consists of an online examination in phase 1 and a physical test in phase 2.