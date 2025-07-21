2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Timeline, Investigation, and Bombay High Court Verdict

Close to two decades after the horrific 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts which claimed the lives of 189 people, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused in the case.

In a dramatic reversal, the Bombay High Court overturned the verdict of a local special court, citing a lack of credible evidence and procedural lapses in the investigation.

A division bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak ruled that the prosecution had “utterly failed” to prove the charges against the accused. The court set aside the 2015 judgment delivered by a special MCOCA court, which had found all 12 guilty, sentencing five to death and seven to life imprisonment.

Among those previously sentenced to death were Faisal Sheikh, Asif Khan, Kamal Ansari, Ehtesham Siddiqui, and Naveed Khan. The remaining seven—Mohammed Sajid Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Dr Tanveer Ansari, Majid Shafi, Muzzammil Shaikh, Sohail Shaikh, and Zamir Shaikh—had been given life sentences.

The High Court sharply criticized the prosecution’s handling of the case, particularly the reliability of witness testimonies and the chain of evidence. The bench noted that many prosecution witnesses, including taxi drivers and others who claimed to identify the accused, “failed to provide any plausible reason” for their identification, especially more than 100 days after the attacks.

On the recovery of alleged explosives and related material, the court observed, “The recovery of such items holds no significance in this case, as the prosecution failed to identify the type of bombs used in the attacks.” The judges also questioned the authenticity of confessions, statements under MCOCA, and the timeline of arrests and seizures.

The Tragedy That Shook Mumbai

On the evening of July 11, 2006, Mumbai was rocked by seven synchronized bomb explosions on its Western suburban railway line, targeting first-class compartments of packed commuter trains during rush hour. The attacks killed 189 people and injured over 800 others in one of India’s most devastating acts of terrorism.

The bombs, reportedly packed with RDX and ammonium nitrate, were placed inside pressure cookers and detonated within minutes of each other between 6:24 PM and 6:35 PM. The blasts paralyzed the city’s rail network and sent shockwaves through the nation.

The Investigation and Trial

Initial investigations pointed fingers at the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Indian agencies alleged that the attacks were planned in Pakistan, with Indian operatives receiving training across the border and smuggling explosives via Nepal.

In 2007, thirteen people were arrested and charged under several stringent laws, including the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In 2015, a special court convicted 12 of the 13 accused, accepting the prosecution’s claim that the blasts were the result of a meticulously planned cross-border terror conspiracy.

However, Monday’s verdict has completely overturned the ruling.