UP: 2 Kgs Hair Removed From Teen Girl Operated For Rapunzel Syndrome

Bijnor: Doctors in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh removed 2 Kgs of hair from a 14-year-old girl who was suffering from Rapunzel Syndrome and had been eating her own hair for many years.

The girl would often complain about abdominal pain and despite the family taking her to several doctors who prescribed painkillers only, the pain would not subside.

Later when the pain became unbearable she was taken to a private hospital where the girl was diagnosed with Trichobezoar, a medical condition that involves the accumulation of hair in the stomach which is associated with Trichophagia or Rapunzel Syndrome.

This is a rare psychiatric condition where people eat their own hair due to several reasons.

After an X-ray of her stomach was done doctors discovered that hair had accumulated and that she had to be operated on. The surgery was carried out on Thursday and the hair was removed and she is currently out of danger, doctors stated.