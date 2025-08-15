National Sports Policy helps promote sports in remote areas: PM Modi in his I-Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of sports in India's development during his Independence Day speech here on Friday and said the recently approved National Sports Policy 2025 will help in promoting sports in far-flung areas.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi noted how there was a time when parents were hesitant to let their children take up sports seriously, but today that mindset has undergone a significant shift.

"Sports play an important role in development. There was a time when parents did not encourage children to spend time in sports, now things have changed. Now, when children take an interest and excel in sports, parents feel proud. In my country's families, when I see a welcoming environment for sports, my heart swells with pride. I see this as a positive sign for the nation's future," PM Modi said in his address to the nation during the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

On July 1, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the country’s sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

"To promote sports, we have introduced a Sports Policy after several decades, aiming for the holistic development of the sports sector. From schools to the Olympics, we want to develop a comprehensive ecosystem - whether it’s about providing quality coaching, ensuring fitness, developing playgrounds, building proper sports infrastructure, or making necessary resources available.

"We also aim to support small-scale industries in producing sports equipment. Through these efforts, we want to ensure that this entire ecosystem promote sports in far-flung areas," PM added.

On August 12, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 were passed by the Parliament.

One of the key facets of the National Sports Bill is the Safe Sport Policy, which addresses mandatory adoption of athlete protection frameworks, grievance redressal mechanisms and safeguards against harassment, especially for women, divyang and minors.

