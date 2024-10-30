National Internet Exchange of India set to play a global role: Centre

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) has a very important role to play in the field of Internet, not just at national level but also globally, the government said on Wednesday.

NIXI has unveiled its new office at the World Trade Centre in the national capital, along with launching new initiatives.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), unveiled NIXI’s latest digital initiatives for a secure and inclusive internet and festive offer for .in accredited registrars, aimed at accelerating the adoption of the .in domain across the users.

“NIXI is ready to make a difference in this field as its role is being redefined right now,” Krishnan said at the event.

Dr Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, said they have booked 41 lakh domains and the next target is to reach 50 lakh which will be a very significant target.

“We have 77 exchange points across the country which have proven helpful in keeping our data within the country. We are also planning to bring a new scheme to increase these exchange points,” he informed.

The event was also marked by the signing of a strategic agreement with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) for the implementation of NIXI SSL Certificate Authority (SSL CA). This partnership will enhance internet security across India by providing trusted SSL certification services, ensuring safe online transactions and bolstering user trust.

NIXI’s latest ‘CSR Impact Report for FY 23-24’ highlights the organisation’s achievements in the realm of corporate social responsibility.

The report showcased NIXI’s work in promoting digital literacy, expanding internet accessibility, and contributing to community development.

NIXI is a non-profit organisation set up for peering of internet service providers (ISPs) among themselves for the purpose of routing the domestic traffic within the country, instead of taking it all the way abroad, thereby resulting in better quality of service (reduced latency) and reduced bandwidth charges for ISPs by saving on International Bandwidth.

The government delegated the operations of INRegistry to NIXI in 2004. The INRegistry operates and manages India’s .IN Country Code Top Level domain (ccTLD).

