National Herald belongs to freedom fighters, not personal property of any family: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, 16 April (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress over the National Herald case, saying that the institution belongs to the freedom fighters, and it is not the personal property of any family.

“The National Herald was started in 1937 with 5,000 shareholders. This institution belongs to the freedom fighters of India. It is not the personal property of any family. Even at its inception, leaders like Sardar Patel questioned how funds were being raised. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrabhan Gupta also contributed to its funds. Sadly, the legacy of our freedom fighters has now been turned into the private asset of one family,” said Madan Rathore during a press conference.

On the Congress party’s announcement of nationwide protests, the BJP chief said that the right to protest is democratic, but it does not give anyone the right to loot public land and funds.

Rathore further alleged that the publication of National Herald ceased operations in 2008, after which the Congress party provided it with Rs 90 crore.

“A political party is not legally permitted to give loans to a private body. When Associate Journals Limited, the company running National Herald, failed to repay the amount, a company called Young Indian was formed in a corporate conspiracy to transfer the assets to the Gandhi family,” he alleged.

He claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held 38 per cent shares each in Young Indian, while the remaining shares were held by Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes.

“Shares worth Rs 9 crore were transferred for just Rs 50 lakh. The mother-son duo held 76 per cent of Young Indian, and through this, property worth thousands of crores in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bhopal was transferred to this entity. Meanwhile, the Rs 90 crore given by Congress was written off,” he alleged.

He also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Motilal Vora, Pawan Bansal, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, but none could provide satisfactory answers.

“This is the Gandhi family’s model of development, where property worth crores is transferred to an anonymous company for a pittance. The ED has submitted its report under Section 8, and the court is set to hear the matter on April 25. If Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail and the court hasn’t granted them relief, then why all the hue and cry?” Rathore added.

“Should the law not function in this country? Should we remain silent when such a massive conspiracy unfolds before us? Under the Modi government, the law is working and will continue to do so,” he said.

On the recent violence in West Bengal, the BJP leader criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying: “It is shocking how far Mamata is willing to go for vote-bank politics. In Bengal, Hindus are being attacked and forced to flee. Shops belonging to Hindus are being demolished, while those of Muslims are untouched.”

He added that this is not speculation, but as is being reported by media houses.

“A man trying to save money for his wife’s treatment was looted. The Dalit community is being victimised. Has Mamata completely lost her sense of humanity?” he alleged.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.