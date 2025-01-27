National Games Uttarkhand: IOA, NGOC establish safeguarding helpline to promote safety & well-being of athletes

Dehradun, Jan 27 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Games Organising Committee (NGOC) have established a safeguarding telephone helpline as part of a focused initiative to promote safety and well-being as well as to prevent and address adverse incidents during the Uttarakhand National Games.

IOA president PT Usha said the helpline will be available to athletes, coaches, and officials around the clock. "This is part of our initiative to prevent harassment, abuse, and other forms of interpersonal violence in sports. We have also formed a safeguarding committee that will work to prevent safeguarding issues and look into any complaints that may arise," she said.

"This reflects IOA and NGOC's commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment, ensuring athletes, coaches, and support staff have confidential resources to report and resolve issues effectively. While safeguarding measures are in place for all participants, the committee will place special emphasis on supporting women athletes, coaches, and officials," she added.

The safeguarding committee includes Neetal Narang as chairperson and Deepa Mehta and will prioritise the prevention of incidents that compromise the integrity and safety of participants and ensure timely action while maintaining the confidentiality of all complaints.

The National Games Uttarakhand will officially begin with an opening ceremony at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on January 28 and will run till February 14.

Organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the National Games will be its 38th edition and will feature 32 sports as well as four demonstration events (Mallakhamb, kalarippayattu, rafting, yogasana).

More than 10,000 athletes, coaches and officials from different states, Union Territories and institutions are expected to compete in medal events at the Games.

