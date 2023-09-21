National Cinema Day will allow viewers to watch movie for Rs 99 per admission

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) As the country gears up for the National Cinema Day on October 13, the audience will be able to watch the movies in theatres on National Cinema Day for Rs 99 per admission.

For the same, The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas all over India have united for an unforgettable movie marathon for the movie enthusiasts.

Building on the resounding success of last year's event, which saw the highest ever single day admissions of 6.5 million, National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens.

This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt "thank you" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema.

Theatres like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time,Wave, M2K, Delite, and many others are a part of the National Cinema Day.

