Narendra Modi to address grand gathering in Jaipur on Sep 25

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jaipur on September 25 to address the closing ceremony of four ‘Parivartan Yatras’.

The four Yatras will conclude in Alwar, Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur between September 19-22. The main closing ceremony called the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Mahasammelan’ will be held in Jaipur on September 25.

“This Yatra will be a historic function and there will be a huge gathering in which party workers and citizens will participate”, said Narayan Panchariya, Convenor of the State Election Management Committee.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held in Dhankya in Jaipur, where the Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born. September 25 is Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary and earlier Modi's meeting was to be held in Dhankya itself. However, the BJP wants to take political mileage by making it a mega event so the meeting’s venue was changed from Dhankya to Ajmer Road.

There are 52,000 booths in Rajasthan and 10 workers from each booth have been called for the meeting. The Prime Minister has been to Rajasthan eight times in the last 11 months. When Modi visited the Amba Mata temple in Gujarat on September 30 last year he went there via Abu Road in Sirohi district.

Modi’s next visit was to the Mangarh Dham in Banswara on November 1, 2022 followed by a visit to Bhilwara for the third time on January 8 this year. Modi had participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of Devnarayan, the revered deity of the Gujjar community. On February 12 the Prime Minister came to Dausa district for the inauguration of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and on May 10 he addressed large gatherings at Nathdwara and Abu Road.

During his sixth visit to the state on May 31, Modi launched the BJP's mega public relations campaign in Ajmer and on July 8 he inaugurated the Amritsar-Jamnagar Express Highway in Bikaner. He also laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 24,300 crore. Recently, on July 27, Modi addressed a public meeting in Sikar.

