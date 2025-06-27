Nakuul Mehta on 9 years of ‘Ishqbaaaz’: ‘I gave my blood, sweat and tears’

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Television actor Nakuul Mehta, on Friday, took to social media to mark the 9th anniversary of his much-loved show “Ishqbaaaz.”

He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, looking back on the incredible journey of the show. Mehta called it a project he gave his "blood, sweat, tears and more" to—one that eventually became more than just a show for its viewers. In his heartfelt note, the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor described how Ishqbaaaz evolved into a “comfort zone” for the audience, a memory they return to not just for the story but for the emotions it evoked and the personal milestones they experienced alongside it.

Nakuul went on to thank everyone who contributed to the making of the show, crediting their passion and purpose as something he continues to draw from even today. He shared an animated poster showcasing the entire cast of the show and wrote, “9 years to a show I gave my blood, sweat, tears and more too. But you made it yours and it took a life of its own. It became your comfort zone. A memory you return to not for the show alone, but for who you were when it aired and who you became after. For how it made you feel. Through heart aches, first love, joys, losses and everything in between. Just grateful we met somewhere in the middle of all that madness.”

“Grateful to everyone who came together to make this and the purpose and drive each of you brought. I borrow that very often in everything I do since then :) @crayartistetmet for being our biggest cheerleader. Thanks for this retrospective poster.”

“Ishqbaaaz,” a romantic drama television series, aired from 27 June 2016 to 15 March 2019 on Star Plus. The show initially starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo and Mansi Srivastava. In December 2018, the show took a generation leap and aired a new season, ‘Ishqbaaz: Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahaani’ and featured Nakuul Mehta and Niti Taylor in the lead roles.

