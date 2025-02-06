Myanmar seizes over 88 tonnes of illegal timbers, 200,000 stimulant tablets

Yangon, Feb 6 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized over 88 tonnes of illegal timbers across the country in a week, local media reported on Thursday.

From January 27 to February 2, they confiscated over 16.6 tonnes of teak, over 9.41 tonnes of hardwood and over 62.23 tonnes of other types of timbers in the country, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

During this period, 17 offenders were charged in connection with the cases, along with the seizure of three vehicles and machines, it added.

The Forest Department has been cracking down on illegal logging and trading of forest products through various measures, including a community monitoring and reporting system, the report said.

Additionally, in a separate incident, the authorities seized 200,000 stimulant tablets in southern Myanmar, local media reported on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a motorcycle in Myeik town of Tanintharyi region on January 31 and confiscated 40,000 stimulant tablets along with a suspect.

Further investigation led to the seizure of an additional 160,000 stimulant tablets at the suspect's house in Myeik, the report said.

Authorities arrested another suspect involved in drug trafficking in Kyunsu township of Tanintharyi region on February 3, it added.

The confiscated narcotics had a street value of 600 million kyats (about 280,000 US dollars), it said.

The confiscation of stimulant tablets comes amid the relentless crackdowns by the authorities on drugs across the nation.

Earlier in the month, authorities seized over 170,000 stimulant tablets in the central Mandalay region, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC).

The anti-narcotics police raided a guesthouse in Chanmyathazi township confiscating 2,000 stimulant tablets and arresting a suspect.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 171,000 more tablets at the suspect's house in Patheingyi township.

The seized drugs had a street value of over 346 million kyats (about 0.164 million US dollars).

