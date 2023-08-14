Muslims in Nuh divided over Hindu Mahapanchayt demands

Gurugram, Aug 14 (IANS) Muslim residents in violence hit Nuh area of Haryana are divided over the demands of Hindu Mahapanchanyat who have demanded to merge the Muslim dominated Nuh with other districts of Haryana.

On Sunday, the Hindu Mahapanchanyat led by several right-wing groups and village panchayats had put several tough demands before the government.

Haryana Khaps, religious leaders, and Hindu bodies at Palwal Mahapanchayat have demanded that the Muslim dominated Nuh district should be merged with other districts of Haryana. They also sought arms licenses for Hindus living in Nuh for self-defence.

However, the Muslims residents in Nuh are divided and have given mixed reactions to the demands of Hindu Mahapanchanyat.

“Government should outrightly reject these communal demands. Such communal things have no place in our country,” Abdul Wahab, a hotel owner in Nuh told IANS.

However, Naseeb Singh, who runs a grocery shop in Nuh, said that their demand is completely justified.

“These demands are completely justified. Even before these clashes, we had been extremely apprehensive about our safety. If the government agrees to meet these demands, our lives will become easier,” he said.

Imran, a 32-year-old migrant worker, said he will never return to Gurugram after what he saw happening last week.

“I will never come back to live among Hindus,” Imran said while he was packing his belongings in his small truck, preparing to travel back to his home village in Bihar.

“The divide between Hindus and Muslims is unbridgeable now.”

“I have never seen Muslims more nervous than they are at the moment. I live under the feeling that something bad can happen to us anytime,” said Alam Hussain, a worker.

Clashes first broke out between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31, when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession near Nalhar temple.

Violence also erupted in Gurugram and spread to other districts of the state.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes while 88 people were injured.

