Musk willing to serve Trump if he wins, to lead ‘department of government efficiency’

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he is willing to serve the country after the US presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that he will consider the tech billionaire for a cabinet role or an advisory post if he wins the election in November.

Musk posted “I am willing to serve” the country on X social media platform after Trump reportedly said he would welcome the billionaire to become part of the US administration once he is elected.

The tech billionaire, albeit jokingly, even approved to lead the “Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” in the new US government under Trump.

“That is the perfect name,” he replied to a user who proposed the name of the ministry for Musk who has been supporting Trump on his social media platform.

In an audio interview on X last week, Trump and Musk discussed a wide range of issues — from immigration to the economy, education, climate change, Russia and Ukraine, the relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping in the context of the 2024 presidential election.

Musk even tried to educate climate change sceptic Trump on greenhouse gas peril and renewable energy. Later, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla slammed Musk over his climate-talk tutorial, saying his thoughts about CO2 ppm (parts per million) levels and their consequences were simply “dumb”.

The X owner endorsed the former president against his Democrat rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump said that illegal immigration saved his life while talking about the assassination attempt on him at an election rally. The interview broadcast was delayed by a cyber attack.

The former president was permanently suspended from X in January 2021, when the social media platform was known as Twitter. The ban was lifted by Musk after he bought the platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.