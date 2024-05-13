Musk gets court reprieve in fight against Australian govt, says not trying to win anything

Sydney/New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday won over the Australian government after a court overturned a legal block by the country's regulator directing the removal of footage of a stabbing attack in Sydney on X social media platform.

The Australian court had earlier granted a two-day injunction, ordering the platform to hide videos of the April 15 church stabbing for its users globally.

X, however, agreed to hide the footage from Australian viewers but kept it accessible for global users.

The Federal Court on Monday overturned the legal block on videos of the Sydney church stabbing on X, reports The Australian.

Musk reacted, saying that he is not trying to win anything.

“I just don’t think we should be suppressing Australians' rights to free speech,” the tech billionaire posted.

Last month, Musk hit out at Australia over the attempts to ban footage of the Sydney church stabbing on X.

"Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissar' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet," Musk wrote on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month told the media that Musk was an "arrogant" billionaire.

