Mumbai Indians unveil jersey ahead of IPL 2025, retains iconic blue and gold palette

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have unveiled their official jersey for the 2025 edition, starting from March 22.

"The jersey retains the iconic blue and gold palette symbolic of Mumbai Indians’ essence. Blue represents trust, confidence, and the team’s boundless potential, while gold signifies glory, achievement, and the relentless pursuit of excellence," MI said in a release.

MI captain Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message for the fans on the occasion, promising to uphold the proud legacy of Mumbai along with the team’s core of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

"Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let’s meet, at Wankhede)!" he said.

MI, the joint-most successful team in the competition’s history, finished on the bottom of the table in the 2024 edition, winning just four matches of the total 14 league stage games in Pandya's captaincy return to Mumbai.

They will aim to leave the struggles of the 2024 campaign behind and embark on their quest for a record sixth title, fuelled by a renewed spirit. The Hardik-led side will kickstart the IPL 2025 with an El Clasico against the Chennai Super Kings on March 23, scheduled to take place at the Chepauk.

The cricketing extravaganza will kick off on March 22 when the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025.

The ten-team tournament will begin almost two weeks after the Champions Trophy ends on March 9. The 74 matches of the season will be played across 13 venues and will include 12 doubleheaders.

