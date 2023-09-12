Mumbai to host Rs 10 lakh prize money All-India Junior Grand Prix Chess Series for U-15 players

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Mumbai will play host to a prestigious series of four classical chess tournaments, 360 One Wealth All India Junior (Under-15) Grand Prix, a prestigious series of four classical chess tournaments, with a combined prize pool of Rs 10 lakh.

The series, which was launched at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture here on Tuesday, will be held between November 15, 2023 and March 17, 2024. Each tournament in the series will have a total prize fund of Rs 2.50 lakh.

The tournaments, to be organised by the Indian Chess School, were announced in the presence of Dr. Elena Remizova, Vice—Consul and Director of Russian Centre, Shilpa Bhagat of 360 One Wealth, GM Pravin Thipsay, IWM Bhagyashree Thipsay and Praful Zaveri of Indian Chess School.

The first event of the series will be held from November 15 to 20, the second from December 25-31, the third from February 5-11, 2024 and the fourth and final one from March 11-17, 2024, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

These tournaments are exclusively designed for chess players under the age of 15, providing them with a significant platform to showcase their talent and compete on a national and international level.

The tournaments will follow a classical format with a 7-round Swiss league, featuring a time-control of 90 minutes + 30 seconds per player.

The tournaments will be recognised by the All-India Chess Federation, Maharashtra Chess Association, and Mumbai District Chess Association. The performance of the players will be considered by FIDE (World Chess Federation) to determine their FIDE Ratings.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE said, “360 ONE is deeply committed to nurturing young chess talent and fostering the growth of chess in India. We believe in providing a platform for young chess prodigies to excel on the international stage, and this series of tournaments for the last seven years is a testament to our dedication to the sport.”

On the occasion, Praful Zaveri, Founder, MD, Indian Chess School, said, “The impact of 360 ONE Wealth on the growth of chess in India and Mumbai is immeasurable. The 360 ONE Mumbai International Chess Tournament has been a transformative platform, enabling numerous players to leave their mark on the global stage.

"It's truly remarkable to witness the exceptional talents of Indian chess players, including Dommaraju Gukesh, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani, Divya Deshmukh, Leon Mendonca, and Pranav Venkatesh, all participating and excelling at this event. With the introduction of the 360 ONE Junior Grand Prix Series in Season VIII, we are poised to script a new chapter in the development of chess in India," Zaveri said on Tuesday.

