Mumbai football club IOT FC makes history, goes 1000 days unbeaten in local league

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Mumbai football club, India On Track Football Club (IOT FC), has set a remarkable record, joining a list of select clubs worldwide that have gone a staggering 1000 or more days unbeaten. The IOT FC, a grassroots to professional entity that plays in the Mumbai Premier League, also aims for a record fifth promotion in five years, hoping to make it to the I-League third division.

IOT FC is probably the first club in the country to achieve this incredible unbeaten streak, going a remarkable 1000 days without suffering a defeat, as it soared from the lowest division of the Mumbai Football League to the top division, the elite Mumbai Premier League.

IOT FC's last defeat came on April 19, 2022, when it was playing in the second division of the Mumbai Football League.

This achievement places IOT FC in an exclusive group of clubs to have reached this landmark. The list includes Lincoln Red Imps F.C. from Gibraltar (1959 days), Stade Malien from Mali (1632 days), Tout Puissant Mazembe from DR Congo (1510 days), Hekari United from Papua New Guinea (1225 days), and Istiqlol from Tajikistan (1047 days).

In all, IOT FC has so far gone 1002 days unbeaten and has recorded 29 wins and seven draws in this period, rising from the second division to the Mumbai Premier League, the top division.

“While I am incredibly excited about achieving this rarest of rare milestones, we actually didn’t set it out as a target, and rather my only aim is the growth of players. I always want my players to enjoy football while being intense and professional on the pitch," said Gaurav Modwel, the IOT FC Chairman.

IOT FC is a grassroots football club founded in 2018, which is quickly becoming one of the most exciting teams in Mumbai football. In just four years, their senior men’s team has risen through the ranks of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), achieving an unprecedented record: four consecutive league promotions in four seasons.

Modwel added, "Feats like this and 4 promotions in 4 years are a vindication of the fact that when you set the process right and remain true to your collective values - anything is possible in life. Finally, we should ensure that complacency doesn’t set in and this is just part of our awesome journey. I always say we are writing a beautiful story!!!”

For a club that began its journey only six years ago, this achievement by IOT FC proves its commitment to excellence at all levels of the game.

At its core, IOT FC is about building a legacy in football that emphasizes grassroots development, player growth, and community engagement. By fostering homegrown talent and focusing on holistic player development—including technical skills, fitness, and mental resilience—the club is setting a new benchmark for Indian football.

Next target 100 goals

In this magical unbeaten run, IOT FC have scored 99 goals and conceded only 17. They are expecting to cross the 100-goal tally during their unbeaten run when they take on Tiger Shroff's Mumbay FC in their next match in the Mumbai Premier League (MPL) on Thursday.

“I feel incredible, it’s not often you get moments like these, and it shows we’re doing something truly special. My ultimate focus is to win the Mumbai Premier League. But every record we break along the way is a powerful reminder of the passion and relentless effort this team pours into every single match and is always a welcome addition to our journey," said Yash Shah, IOT FC head coach.

Shah's team has adopted a dynamic playing style characterized by relentless attacking, disciplined defense, and the ability to adapt to any situation. “Our playing style reflects our values—courage, discipline, and the will to push boundaries. Every match is a chance to inspire and set an example,” he said.

As the Mumbai Premier League approaches the final stages of the 2024-25 season, excitement is palpable at IOT FC. The team’s dominant performances this season have brought them to the cusp of a historic fifth straight promotion.

Throughout the journey, IOT FC has drawn strength from the unwavering support of its fans. From the early days in the third division to their current campaign in the elite echelons of Mumbai Football Association (MFA) leagues, the fans’ energy has been a vital part of the club’s success.

Its record-making spree is set to elevate it to a unique position in Indian football and is pushing it firmly on its cherished course to the ultimate aim of playing in the top national league.

The way this club, with limited resources and boundless passion and courage, is going, it may soon achieve that too.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.