MUDA case fallout: Jarkiholi’s meeting with Kharge triggers speculation in K’taka

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) Minister for PWD and mass leader from Backward Classes in Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi’s meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has sparked discussions of shift of leadership in the state.

Satish Jarkiholi had met AICC President Kharge on Thursday evening and held a closed-door meeting with him for 30 minutes in New Delhi regarding the turn of events in the state after the lodging of an FIR against CM Siddaramaiah by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Minister Satish Jarkiholi is a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah and opposes Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

Satish had held a secret meeting of Dalit Ministers in Bengaluru and discussed that in case of change of guard, a Dalit leader should become the CM in the state at any cost, sources said.

Minister for Home G. Parameshwara and Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, both frontline leaders from oppressed communities attended the meeting.

Sources stated that Jarkiholi, discussed with Kharge about the chances of a Dalit leader becoming the CM in case Siddaramaiah is asked to resign from the post.

He also discussed that a Dalit leader should be made the CM in that eventuality.

The CM Siddaramaiah camp had earlier maintained that in case of change of guard in the state, a Dalit should be made the CM.

Amid the developments, the high command has decided to send the AICC General Secretary and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal to Karnataka on October 15 to monitor the situation and report the ground realities in Karnataka, sources confirmed.

Venugopal had visited the state only once with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala after the MUDA case came to light.

Venugopal is going to give the message on avoiding differing statements by party leaders and ensuring that the development regarding MUDA does not impact the organisation of the party in the state.

At present, CM Siddaramaiah is vehemently claiming that he will continue in the post and there is no question of his resignation.

The political rivalry has escalated in the state with the police department filing an FIR against Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The court stayed the investigation of the FIR filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the ED officials and State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and others.

Even as the high command and Congress leaders are reiterating that they are with the CM it is no longer a secret that lobbying has begun for the post of the CM in the Congress party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.