Waqf Bill will empower poor Muslims, says Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

Patna, April 5 (IANS) Amid the political storm over the recently-passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP National Spokesperson and former Union Minister, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has come out strongly in its defence, calling it a pro-Muslim and pro-poor legislation.

Speaking to IANS in Samastipur, Hussain said the Bill, cleared by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is aimed at empowering underprivileged Muslims, especially those who were historically left behind.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is in the interest of Muslims. It will benefit the poor among them and give them a chance to develop themselves anew,” Hussain stated.

Hussain also revealed that he has been receiving threats and abusive messages online ever since he spoke in favour of the Bill.

“I am being constantly threatened and abused on social media. We are tracing such people. But I stand firm on what I believe is right,” he told IANS.

On the political impact of the Bill, Hussain dismissed concerns over Muslim leaders resigning from the JD(U), calling them non-influential faces.

“No such big face is leaving JD(U). It will not affect the party or the NDA. In fact, this Bill will help us gain more votes,” he said confidently.

Hussain addressed the fears and misconceptions being spread about the Bill, reiterating that the Waqf committees will still be headed by Muslims and that no religious or community bias is involved.

“The Opposition is misleading people, just like they did during the Citizenship Amendment Act. Muslims have nothing to fear,” he clarified.

He made an appeal to the Muslim community to stay calm and informed: “Don’t fall for propaganda. No one needs to come to the streets of Patna. PM Narendra Modi is working with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” Hussain said.

Meanwhile, amid the growing resentment within sections of the Muslim community over the Waqf Bill, Union Minister Chirag Paswan responded with a heartfelt and reflective statement, invoking the legacy of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a powerful message, Chirag Paswan acknowledged the dissatisfaction expressed by members of the minority community but said he values it as part of a democratic process.

“I want to tell every person of the Muslim community that I am grateful for your displeasure, but the reality is that my father also always fought for social justice with dedication,” Paswan said.

Paswan underscored that his political values are deeply rooted in the principles his father stood for.

“I also have his blood in my veins, his values. I will also work to carry forward his thinking with the same honesty,” he said.

Amid the intense debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill, he maintained that his actions should be judged over time, not based on immediate political narratives.

“Time will tell whether the decisions taken by Chirag Paswan were in your favour or not,” he said.

