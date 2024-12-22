MP receives two Asiatic lions in exchange of two tigers from Gujarat

Bhopal, Dec 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh received two Asiatic (Gir) lions -- one male and one female from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Gujarat's Junagadh on Saturday. The lion couple has been kept at Bhopal's Van Vihar.

Madhya Pradesh forest department said lions were brought from Junagarh's Zoological Park under the animal exchange programme between two neighbourhood states (MP and Gujarat).

The lion and lioness reached Bhopal's Van Vihar National after a travel of over 900 kilometres from Junagarh on Saturday evening, and they have been kept in quarantine for care and medical examination under the monitoring of veterinarians.

"The age of both the lions is about three years. They have been kept in quarantine for care and medical examination in Van Vihar. At present, there are two lions and three lionesses in Van Vihar National Park," MP forest department said.

After permission was received from the Central Zoo Authority under the exchange scheme, a nine-member team went to Junagadh Zoo with a tiger and tigress from Van Vihar National Park on December 17, official said.

Under the exchange of animals programme, Madhya Pradesh has provided two Bengal tigers from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) spread over three districts - Rewa, Shahdol and Umariya in the Vindhya region in the eastern part of the state.

"In exchange for the pair of lions, a tiger (Bandhavgarh-2) and tigress (Bandhani), both aged six years, have been given from Van Vihar National Park to Junagarh Zoo," the MP forest department said in a statement.

With having more than 785 out of a total 3, of 800 big cats across the country, Madhya Pradesh retained its tag of 'Tiger State' for the last few years, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India (NTCA).

Madhya Pradesh is renowned for its six existing tiger reserves: Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Sanjay Dubri, and Satpura. The Union Forest Department recently approved two more tiger reserves - Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhopal and Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district.

