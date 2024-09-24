MP govt to start soybean procurement process from tomorrow

Bhopal, Sep 24 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will start the soybean procurement process from Wednesday.

A decision in this regard was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

In the process, the state government will first register the farmers willing to sell their soybeans. One month-long registration process will start on Wednesday and continue till October 25.

Addressing media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said the state government will procure soybeans at MSP approved by the Centre at Rs 4,892 per quintal.

"Procurement of Soybean crop at MSP will start after the registration process is completed by October 25. District administrations have been asked to make arrangements for soybean procurement across the state," Shukla added.

Deputy CM Shukla informed that the Centre has approved the procurement of 33.68 lakh quintals of soybean from Madhya Pradesh.

He said that as many as 14 soybean storage will be set up in the state so that farmers do not face any problems.

The Centre has recently approved MSP on soybean crop (in Madhya Pradesh) at Rs 4,892 per quintal. The anouncement was made by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan around recently.

The MP government led by Mohan Yadav had sent its proposal to the Centre after a discussion during a cabinet meeting. The decision was taken following growing resentment from farmers across the state over MSP on the soybean crop.

Of the total soybeans produced in the country, Madhya Pradesh contributes more than 40 per cent. The state has recently occupied the top position in the country with 5.47 million tonnes of soybean production.

Data suggested that the area under Soybean in MP has increased by 1.7 per cent in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23.

The increase in the area of soybeans has led to an increase in production as well.

