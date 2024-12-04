MP and Rajasthan agree to sign MoA on Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project

Bhopal, Dec 4 (IANS) Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments have agreed to sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) over the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project.

The minister informed that works on the crucial project of rivers linking (Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal) between two neighbouring states will start once the MoA is signed.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this project worth Rs 75,000 crore was already signed earlier in July this year.

"Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking is a crucial development for both the states. An MoU has already been signed earlier and now both the states have agreed to a consensus to sign on MoA soon," Vijayvargiya said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He further stated that the project would provide water to 13 districts of Gwalior-Chambal and Agar-Malwa regions in Madhya Pradesh. It would also help in irrigation in at least 2.8 lakh hectares of area each in both states, including supplementation of route tanks in the states.

During a visit to Madhya Pradesh earlier in July this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that both states would benefit from the river-linking project, which would also strengthen the relations between the states.

Notably, the Parbati River is the third largest tributary of the Chambal River flowing through Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It originates from the Vindhyanchal ranges near Astha in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh at an elevation of 609 m and joins river Chambal in the Kota district of Rajasthan.

