Yamudu Audio Launch Event: Tollywood Celebs Wish Grand Success of the Film

Yamudu is a film that delves into mythology, suspense, crime, and thriller genres. Jagadeesh Amanchi not only stars as the lead but also directs this ambitious project. The film's tagline is "Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah" (Righteousness Protects Those Who Protect It). Shravani Shetty plays the female lead. The title, first-look poster, and teaser have already generated considerable anticipation for the film. The audio launch event for Yamudu was successfully held on Monday. The film is being produced by Jagannadha Pictures.

During the event, Priyanka and Mallika launched the first song. Bekkem Venugopal unveiled the second song, followed by K Music CEO Priyanka releasing the third, and Mallika releasing the fourth song of Yamudu.

Bekkem Venugopal stated: "Hundreds of films are released every year, but only a few achieve success. Lately, small films have been working wonders, with modest efforts leading to big victories. I am confident that Yamudu will achieve similar grand success. Jagadeesh has overcome numerous challenges to bring Yamudu to life as a hero, producer, and director. It's commendable to make such an experimental film as a debut. Bhavani's music is excellent. This movie will introduce many new artists and technicians. I wish Shravani Shetty the perfect breakthrough. All the best to the entire team. I wish the film immense success."

Jagadeesh Amanchi said: "Born into a middle-class family, I entered the industry driven by my passion for cinema, and today, I've reached this point with Yamudu. Currently, news of conspiracies, murders, and illicit affairs is prevalent everywhere. We've based this film on those very points. Our film will captivate everyone."

Sri Mallika shared: "I believe our film Yamudu will be a big success. It's coming to audiences with a very different story. I urge everyone to watch and make our movie a success."

Shravani Shetty said: "Thanks to everyone who gave me this opportunity in a film like Yamudu. The movie will depict incidents from our lives and the mistakes we make. It will be relatable to everyone. Shiva has written an excellent screenplay. Jagadeesh poured his heart into making this film. No matter how many difficulties he faced, he kept moving forward. Thanks to the Yamudu team for their cooperation."

Akash stated: "Jagadeesh Garu is the main pillar of this film. The movie has turned out wonderfully. Shiva has always been supportive on my journey. Bhavani Rakesh's songs will captivate everyone. Thanks to the team who supported me."

Bhavani Rakesh said: "Thanks to Jagadeesh Garu for giving me the opportunity for our film Yamudu. Shiva has been with me for three years on this journey. Thanks to the entire team for their support. The songs in this movie will surely appeal to everyone."

Screenplay writer Shiva stated: "Yamudu has turned out fantastically. The film will impress technically. My friend Bhavani Shankar has delivered great songs. Jagadeesh Garu has poured his soul into this movie. Thanks to the entire team who worked so hard."

Cinematographer Vishnu said: "Jagadeesh Garu has a strong grip on all crafts. The film Yamudu has turned out splendidly. Bhavani Rakesh has provided excellent songs. Shiva's screenplay is good. All the best to everyone."