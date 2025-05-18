Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace Set for Telugu Release - Rights Acquired by B Shiva Prasad

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most versatile stars who has done wide variety of films and there’s always huge anticipation, ahead of the release of his every movie. Over the years, he has earned a reputation for choosing roles that combine compelling concepts with deep emotional resonance. His films are seen not just as entertainment, but as meaningful cinema that engages the viewer on multiple levels.

One such upcoming film is Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar, with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead. The film is produced under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment by Arumuga Kumar himself.

Meanwhile, the Telugu distribution rights for Ace have been acquired by Shree Padmini Cinemas. Under the presentation of Smt. Padma, Shree Padmini Cinemas, headed by B Shiva Prasad, will be releasing the film across both Telugu states. Despite stiff competition from several prominent production houses vying for the rights, Shree Padmini Cinemas secured the deal at a competitive rate, highlighting the company's strategic acumen and belief in the film’s potential.

B Shiva Prasad, known for previously directing and producing Raa Raja, which was well-received by audiences, will now be presenting Ace to the Telugu audiences. His backing assures wide release in Telugu.

Ace features music by Justin Prabhakaran, with the background score composed by Sam C.S. The cinematography is handled by Karan B Rawat and editing is by Fenny Oliver.

Billed to be a romantic crime comedy, the film Ace is scheduled for a grand release in both Tamil and Telugu on May 23.