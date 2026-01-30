Trimukha Review and Rating: Sunny Leone and Yogesh Kalle Power This Murder Mystery

Trimukha, starring Yogesh Kalle, Sunny Leone and Akruti Agarwal in the lead roles, hits theatres today, January 30. The film also features ‘CID’ fame Aditya Srivastava in a pivotal role. Trimukha is produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under Akhira Dream Creations and directed by Rajesh Naidu. Here is our take on the film.

Story

The film opens with an unidentified accident victim being admitted to a hospital, coinciding with a string of gruesome murders that shake the city. The perpetrator operates under the cover of a chilling three-faced mask, leaving the police chasing shadows. The investigation is led by determined cop Shivani Rathod (Sunny Leone).

Parallelly, the narrative introduces Dr. Yogi (Yogesh Kalle), a hardcore rationalist who makes a living busting fake godmen and debunking supernatural claims. Fresh from exposing a “haunted” house, Yogi is called by his mentor—a respected professor (Aditya Srivastava). In an unexpected twist, the professor challenges Yogi’s disbelief by presenting him with three disturbing paranormal cases and dares him to prove they have logical explanations. As Yogi takes up the challenge, his investigation begins to intersect with Shivani’s pursuit of the masked serial killer. Where these threads converge forms the heart of Trimukha.

Analysis

Given Sunny Leone’s presence in a Telugu murder mystery, expectations were naturally high. The first half focuses largely on establishing Yogi—his worldview, methods and the nature of the cases he tackles. While the setup is clear, the pace is on the slower side. Things pick up once the professor formally assigns the three cases, leading to an effective revelation that adds intrigue before the interval.

The second half splits its attention between Yogi’s investigations and Shivani’s hunt for the Trimukha killer. Running these parallel tracks simultaneously results in a cluttered narrative. Though the climax delivers another twist, several threads remain unresolved, giving the impression that the film is more interested in setting up a sequel than providing closure. The ideas are interesting, but the execution feels stretched; tighter writing and sharper editing could have elevated the impact.

Performances

Yogesh Kalle anchors the film confidently, portraying the rationalist-turned-investigator with conviction. Akruti Agarwal adds visual appeal and does well in two song sequences, remaining a steady presence alongside the protagonist. Praveen brings in a few light moments that offer brief relief from the grim tone.

Sunny Leone makes a splash in a peppy item number, but her role as a police officer feels underwritten, lacking the punch expected from a strong cop character. Aditya Srivastava makes a decent Telugu debut, lending credibility with his familiar screen presence. Ashu Reddy, despite limited screen time, leaves an impression. Supporting actors like Sahithi Dasari, Shakalaka Shankar, Suman, Ravi Prakash and Jeeva do justice to their roles.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography is decent, though the predominantly night-time setting needed more refined lighting. Background music is overpowering in places, while the songs are pleasant. AI-assisted visuals are effectively used in a flashback. Editing could have been crisper, as trimming a few scenes would have reduced confusion. Though the murder mystery itself is fairly standard, the makers attempt a different narrative structure, which unfortunately ends up feeling convoluted. Production values are adequate.

Verdict

Trimukha is a crime thriller built around a murder mystery with an interesting premise and a few engaging twists, but uneven execution holds it back.

Rating: 2.5/5