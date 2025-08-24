Tribanadhari Barbarik Has No Heroes or Villains: Director Mohan Srivatsa

Tribanadhari Barbarik is a film produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the banner of Vanara Celluloid, presented by star director Maruthi under Maruthi Team Product. Mohan Srivatsa directed the film, which features prominent roles played by Sathyaraj, Udaya Bhanu, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, and Saanchi Rai. The movie is set to release on August 29. The teaser and trailers have already heightened expectations. Meanwhile, director Mohan Srivatsa shared details about the film.

How did you get into the industry, and what did you learn before?

Although I learned music, it was always my dream to enter the film industry and become a director. I used to sing at many events, and that's what sustained me all these years.

How was the 'Barbarik' story finalized?

I'm very good at telling stories and can give an excellent narration. When I narrated the 'Barbarik' story to the producer, he liked it immediately. Maruthi was also surprised after hearing my story. He believed in me based on my narration alone.

How was Maruthi’s support?

This film is not in Maruthi's genre. But I narrated the story perfectly. After that, I shot fifty percent of the movie. This film is in the same screenplay and template as 'Maharaja'. After seeing that film, Maruthi believed in our film 'Barbarik' even more.

What about Sathyaraj’s character and his support?

Barbarik could have stopped the Kurukshetra war with his three arrows. But Shri Krishna asks for a boon from Barbarik to ensure the war happens. Barbarik has a huge following in the North. Sathyaraj appears as Barbarik in some parts of the film. I put him through a lot of trouble for the makeup.

Did Maruthi give any advice after watching 'Barbarik'?

Even though Maruthi was busy with the shooting of 'Raja Saab,' he worked hard for our movie 'Barbarik'. He gave us a lot of inputs. I can never forget his support.

What kind of character is Udaya Bhanu playing?

The story of 'Barbarik' has many layers. I gave a mythological touch to current events. 'Barbarik' is a content-based movie. Every character in it has different facets. Sathyaraj, Udaya Bhanu, Vasishta, and everyone else have performed wonderfully.

Why did you choose the Infusion Band for 'Barbarik'?

I have a touch for music, and I know the audience's pulse. I have a good relationship with the Infusion Band. They gave us wonderful songs, and the background score is also amazing. I chose the band because I wanted something new.

How was the producer Vijay's support for 'Barbarik'?

I gave producer Vijaypal Reddy a budget that suited the subject of 'Barbarik'. Maruthi also supported us a lot. Our producer Vijay stood by us and didn’t compromise anywhere.

What kind of film is 'Barbarik', and what message does it convey?

In 'Barbarik', there are no heroes or villains. All characters have different angles, and an internal conflict is happening within all of them. I want to convey a good message with this movie. We all make mistakes, knowingly or unknowingly. My message is that a great person is someone who can control all of their emotions. Our film will entertain everyone and impress people from all walks of life.