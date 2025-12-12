Tollywood Hero Dharma Mahesh Inaugurates Jismat Jail Mandi’s Third Branch in Guntur

Tollywood actor and entrepreneur Dharma Mahesh inaugurated the third branch of Jismat Jail Mandi Restaurant in Guntur on December 11, 2025, marking a key milestone in the brand’s expansion.

The launch event, held at 6 PM, drew massive crowds as over a thousand fans joined a grand bike rally, giving Mahesh a rousing welcome. The occasion turned emotional for him as he attended the ceremony with his family — mother Kakani Aruna, father Kakani Venkateswara Rao, sister Kakani Bhagya Lakshmi, and Jismat’s Legal Advisor, High Court Advocate Nagurbabu N.

Mahesh first entered the food business in 2017 with Gismat Arabic Mandi in Guntur, which later grew into a popular chain known for its unique Jail Mandi and Arabic Mandi concepts, expanding to more than 17 branches across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier this year, he converted his proprietorship into Gismat Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. and rebranded it as Jismat, dedicating the new name to his son Jhagadwaja. The Guntur branch inauguration stands as both a business achievement and a personal milestone in Mahesh’s journey.