Thank You Dear Teaser Released: Watch Hebah Patel, Dhanush Raghumudri Shine

The teaser of the upcoming film Thank You Dear was officially launched by sensational filmmaker V.V. Vinayak, generating excitement among audiences and industry circles alike.

The film is being produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy under the banner of Mahalakshmi Productions and is directed and written by Thota Srikanth Kumar. The movie features Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, and Rekha Nirosha in the lead roles, with a strong supporting cast including Veera Shankar, Nag Mahesh, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Balagam Sujatha, and Sankranthi fame Srinivas Naidu.

Music for the film is composed by Subhash Anand, while P.L.K. Reddy serves as the Director of Photography. The film promises to be an engaging drama with a compelling narrative and emotional depth.

Speaking at the teaser launch event, V.V. Vinayak said, “Thank You Dear features Dhanush Raghumudri, who hails from the family of the late Real Star Srihari Garu, and is making his mark alongside actresses Hebah Patel and Rekha Nirosha. I truly wish this film becomes a big success. With the blessings of Srihari Garu, I hope Dhanush grows into a prominent actor in the future. Kudos to producer Balaji Garu and director Thota Srikanth for bringing this project to life.”

Actor Dhanush Raghumudri expressed his happiness, saying, “It is a proud moment to have the teaser of our film Thank You Dear launched by the dynamic director V.V. Vinayak Garu. I sincerely thank him for supporting our film and our team.”

Actress Rekha Nirosha also shared her excitement, stating, “Having our film’s teaser launched by a legend like V.V. Vinayak Garu is truly special. We hope audiences support and encourage Thank You Dear wholeheartedly.”