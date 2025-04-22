Sumathi Shatakam Movie Launched: Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary, Sayli Chaudhari Lead Actors

After the successful debut with Mandira, starring Sunny Leone, Viision Movie Makers is back with another promising venture. Their latest film, titled Sumathi Shatakam, is presented by Kommalapati Sridhar and produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar. The project marks the directorial debut of M. M. Naidu and brings together a fresh and exciting lead pair — Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and the talented Sayli Chaudhari.

This youthful and engaging romantic entertainer was launched with a grand opening ceremony in Vykuntapuram Village Temple, Amaravati. The event saw the presence of the film's cast and crew, alongside several special guests. The muhurtham shot was marked in a traditional manner, with Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen giving the first clap, while Venna Sambasiva Reddy switched on the camera. The team also commenced regular shooting on the same day.

The story for Sumathi Shatakam has been penned by Bandaru Naidu, with music composed by Subhash Anand. The film’s visual appeal is in the hands of cinematographer Halsewami, while editing is managed by Suresh Vinnakota.

With a fresh concept, dynamic cast, and a passionate team, Sumathi Shatakam promises to be a delightful addition to the romantic drama genre.