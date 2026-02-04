Sumathi Sathakam Teaser and Trailer Impress Ravi Teja, Film Set for February 6, 2026 Release

Sumathi Sathakam is a wholesome family entertainer gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on February 6. The film stars Amardeep Chowdary and Saylimchaudhri in the lead roles. Directed by MM Naidu, the film is produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the Vision Movie Makers banner. Renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers is releasing the film across the Telugu states.

The first look, teaser, songs, and promotional content of Sumathi Shatakam have already received an encouraging response from audiences. Amardeep Chowdary’s energetic dance moves in the songs have been widely appreciated, while Subhash Anand’s music has added strong emotional and entertainment value to the film.

As part of promotions, the film team conducted an extensive tour across the Rayalaseema region, receiving an overwhelming response. The trailer launch event held at a college in Tirupati turned out to be a grand success, with students enthusiastically responding to the film’s hook steps and youthful content.

Popular actor and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who is well known as Amardeep Chowdary’s inspiration, watched the teaser, trailer, and other promotional content and shared his appreciation. He said,

“I have watched the teaser, trailer, and content of Amardeep’s film Sumathi Sathakam. I really liked it. I wish the film great success and hope Amardeep has a bright future ahead.”

During college promotions, the film’s catchy hook steps strongly connected with students, and the teaser and trailer received a positive response from youth across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The title Sumathi Sathakam has also created strong recall among audiences.

Adding to its highlights, Sumathi Shatakam received a U/A certificate with zero cuts, which is considered rare. The Censor Board members appreciated the film, stating that it is a feel-good entertainer watched after a long time.

The film will be released in the Telugu states by Mythri Movie Makers, while overseas distribution in North America will be handled by Vibrant Cinemas, with releases in Dallas by Ravi Kollipara and Jai Pakala.