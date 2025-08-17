Sumathi Sathakam First Look: Amardeep in Wholesome Family Entertainer

The film Sumathi Sathakam starring Amardeep and Sayli in the lead roles, is directed by M.M. Naidu. The movie had recently unveiled the first look poster of the heroine Sayli, which was well received.

Today (August 16), on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the first look of the hero's character was unveiled. Amardeep is seen portraying a middle-class young man in the poster. Judging by the poster, Sumathi Sathakam appears to be a wholesome family entertainer. The garlands of vegetables around Amardeep’s neck, the rustic background, and his costume all hint at a feel-good narrative.

The film has completed its shoot, and the team is now gearing up to release the teaser and trailer soon. Post-production is underway, and the makers aim to finish it at the earliest and announce the release date. The production team is working tirelessly with the goal of releasing the film during the Dussehra festival.

The film features music by Subhash Anand, dialogues by Bandaru Naidu, editing by Nahid Mohammed, and cinematography by Halesh. Sumathi Sathakam is being produced by Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar under the Viision Movie Makers banner and presented by Kommalapati Sridhar.