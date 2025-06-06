Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru Review and Rating: Narne Nithin’s Pleasant Village Love Story

NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin, who made a mark with MAD and Aay, makes his lead debut with Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru, which hit theatres today. Directed by Satish Vegesna of Shatamanam Bhavati fame, the film is inspired by the Malayalam hit Theevandi (2018) and brings a mix of romance, emotion, and personal transformation.

Story:

Set in the picturesque village of Atreyapuram, the film tells the story of Raja (Narne Nithin), a young man battling his smoking habit. When love enters his life in the form of Nitya (Sampada Hulivana), Raja is forced to rethink his choices and confront the consequences of his addiction. The film explores how love and family can inspire personal change.

Highlights:

Narne Nithin makes a confident and commendable acting. He shows ease in action scenes and delivers dialogues with conviction.

Sampada Hulivana impresses with her screen presence and charm, adding depth to the romantic track.

Naresh and Rao Ramesh, seasoned actors, lend strength to the narrative with their dependable performances.

Nellore Sudhakar adds a dash of humor that lightens the mood.

The film is filled with messages about family values, self-improvement, and personal responsibility.

The rural setting and emotional undertones give the film a traditional, grounded feel that will appeal to family audiences.

The background score by Kailash Menon complements the emotional arcs nicely.

Cinematography captures the essence of village life well, enhancing the visual appeal.

Verdict:

Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru is a sincere attempt that offers a heartful message wrapped in a rural romantic drama. With a promising performance by Narne Nithin and a relatable storyline, the film makes for a decent one-time watch—especially for fans of emotional and value-driven cinema. Give it a try!

Rating: 2.75/5