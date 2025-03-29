SP Charan's Love Your Father (LYF) Releasing on April 4, Pre-Release Event Held

Singer SP Charan, son of the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, is making a long-awaited comeback with the film Love Your Father (LYF). Directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy under the banners of Manisha Arts and Annapareddy Studios, the film features a stellar cast, including SP Charan, Sriharsha, Kashika Kapoor, Praveen, Bhadram, Raghubabu, Shakalaka Shankar, and Riya. Acclaimed music director Mani Sharma has composed the film’s soundtrack.

The pre-release event for Love Your Father was held in grand fashion, with BRS MLA Malla Reddy attending as the chief guest.

Hero Sriharsha's Speech

Expressing his gratitude, Sriharsha first thanked chief guest Malla Reddy. He humorously remarked that if Malla Reddy had acted in the film, it would have been a pan-world release; since he didn’t, it remains a pan-India film. Sriharsha also expressed deep appreciation for his father, Ramaswamy Reddy, the film’s producer, and lauded director Pawan Ketharaju for his exceptional work. He acknowledged the privilege of having Mani Sharma compose music for the project and fondly recalled working with SP Charan and actor Praveen. He urged the audience to support the film and bless its journey.

MLA Malla Reddy's Address

MLA Malla Reddy began by greeting the audience and expressing surprise at the film’s multilingual release. He praised Sriharsha, jokingly comparing him to Tamil superstar Vijay. He also complimented lead actress Kashika Kapoor’s performance. The MLA proudly mentioned that Sriharsha was once a student at his college and that his father had served as the principal. He extended congratulations to the entire cast and crew, particularly director Pawan Ketharaju, and emphasized that he had attended the event despite his assembly commitments, underscoring his support for the film. Malla Reddy urged the audience to ensure the film’s success, hoping it would become a pan-India hit.

Director Pawan Ketharaju's Remarks

Director Pawan Ketharaju expressed heartfelt thanks to MLA Malla Reddy for gracing the event. He credited the film’s success to the unwavering support of the producers and heaped praise on SP Charan, calling him a gift from the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. He emotionally stated that Balasubrahmanyam’s blessings would always be with them and that Charan had filled a void with his performance. He also thanked actors Praveen and Raghubabu, as well as senior technicians Shyam and Mani Sharma, for their invaluable contributions.

SP Charan’s Speech

SP Charan greeted the dignitaries on stage and the audience, who, he hoped, would make the film a hit. He thanked director Pawan Ketharaju for crafting his character so well and expressed gratitude to producers Ramaswamy Reddy and Kishore Rathi. He also commended Sriharsha for his dedication and perseverance, particularly during challenging shoots in Varanasi. He extended appreciation to actress Kashika Kapoor and actor Praveen for their performances. In a lighthearted moment, Charan revealed his disappointment at not being given an opportunity to sing in the film. He then delighted the audience by singing a song live on stage.

Producer Kishore Rathi’s Closing Words

Producer Kishore Rathi requested the audience’s blessings for Love Your Father and extended thanks to music director Mani Sharma, SP Charan, and the entire cast and crew. He singled out director Pawan Ketharaju for delivering a well-crafted film and expressed confidence that audiences would love the final product.

With soul-stirring music by Mani Sharma and stunning visuals by Shyam K Naidu, LYF boasts exceptional technical expertise. Shankar Chidipalli serves as the Art Director, Bhavana Pollepalli as the Costume Designer, and Devarampati Ramakrishna as the Editor, ensuring a visually rich and emotionally engaging film. With a promising ensemble and a strong creative team, Love Your Father is set to make waves upon its release, carrying forward the legacy of SP Balasubrahmanyam through his son’s return to the silver screen. Get ready for a heartwarming journey that celebrates love, relationships, and emotions on the big screen!